BILLINGS - Billings residents have one more thing to look forward to in 2022, with a TEDxBillings event scheduled for March 5.

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks.

After postponing the Billings event twice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers are hopeful for 2022.

The independently organized event is scheduled to take place at the Babcock Theater in downtown Billings, under the theme, Inspiration Under the Big Sky - staying true to our roots while developing our future.

Hand selected event organizers for TEDxBillings compiled a list of 15 people, all with ties to Montana, to perform at the event.

Presenters range from business owners to musical artists, and include William Henry, Chrissy Pratt, Tim Pollard, Sherry Winn, Suzann Lankford, Leif Welhaven, Malcolm Horn, Kevin Scharfe, Daniel Kosel, Anthony Miller, Zack Terakedis, Daniel Wyrwas, Clinton Shelton (Slim Mucho), Sandra Gebhardt and Karen Miller.

You can read more about each presenter by clicking here.

You can check out the event on the TEDxBillings Facebook page, or visit their website at tedxbillings.com.

You can learn more about TEDx in general by visiting their website at www.ted.com.