BILLINGS- The Mental Health Center and Taco John’s are working together to bring attention to Mental Health Awareness Week starting Sunday, October 4.

Taco John’s will be giving out flyers with a “five-minute mental health check” starting this weekend that patrons can use to do a self check-in.

On Wednesday, October 7, 25% of proceeds from every order between 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm will be donated to the Mental Health Center.

“We are so grateful for this unique opportunity to spread the word about the importance of mental health, while generating much-needed support for our critical community programs,” says Kari Boiter, Development Coordinator for the Mental Health Center. “Taco John’s is a generous partner that truly goes above and beyond to make Billings a great place to live.”

Tammy Ratka, General Manager of the Heights Taco John’s says, “This is one of the things that makes working at Taco John’s so rewarding. I love helping our community grow and succeed!”