Thank goodness it's not Taco Tuesday or there would be a lot of disappointed taco fans out there.

Taco Bell says some of its restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages of tortillas, but they are reassuring patrons, they're working diligently to replenish the supply

The chain did not share how many restaurants are dealing with shortages and no word from Taco Bell regarding why they're experiencing shortages in the first place.

