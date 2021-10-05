BILLINGS - A fire at a duplex on 8th Avenue North is under investigation by the Billings police and fire departments this afternoon.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz says the caller who reported the fire said the fence around the property was on fire, along with the side of the structure.

Bentz says crews were on the scene soon afterwards and were able to put out the fire before any major damage.

The attic of the home also sustained some fire damage.

Bentz says the property is owned by Rimrock Foundation, but their management personnel on scene says no clients were living in the unit at the time of the fire. No one was injured in the fire.

Bentz says the fire is suspicious in nature, and the incident remains under investigation.