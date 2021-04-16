BILLINGS, MT - Billings Police are investigating a suspicious death after a welfare check resulted in a 64-year-old woman being found dead in a home.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says officers were sent to a home on the 1000 block of Avenue B around 1:16 p.m. Thursday. Police say the body of the woman showed signs of trauma.

During the investigation, police identified two persons of interest in the case. BPD issued an attempt to locate around 4:00 p.m. Thursday with a vehicle description and two persons of interest.

Wooley says that the two individuals were found dead following a series of events now under investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The suspicious death case in Billings remains under investigation as police await the results of an autopsy to determine cause of death.

For information regarding the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Investigation click here.