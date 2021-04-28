BILLINGS, Mont. - A 31-year-old man suspected of shooting and wounding a pedestrian from his car on the Crow Indian Reservation had an initial appearance on a criminal complaint Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice, in a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in the case, the government claims that on April 7, the victim, an adult man, was walking with another person near the Teepee Service gas station.

Fabian Cruz Dawes reportedly approached the victim in a car and stopped near him.

When the victim reached the driver’s side door he had a short conversation with Dawes who reportedly then fired a single shot at the man, hitting him in the leg before leaving the scene.

The victim was treated for injuries at the Indian Health Services hospital in Crow Agency.

Fabian Cruz Dawes is accused by a criminal complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted of the most serious crime, Dawes faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.