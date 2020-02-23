BILLINGS, Mont. - Jury selection is scheduled to get underway at the Yellowstone County Courthouse for the Gregory Scott Green trial on Monday February 24th.

Green is charged with deliberate homicide in the disappearance of Laura Johnson. Johnson was listed as a missing person in September 2018.

According to court documents, Green and Johnson were living together in a house on Windsor Circle in Billings. The affidavit says Johnson was last seen on September 13, 2018 at her workplace at Papa John's Pizza. Johnson was reported missing after she didn't show up to her next work shift.

The affidavit states Billings Police conducted a search of Johnson and Green's home on October 3rd. BPD noted the residence seemed very clean. They also searched Green's cell phone where they found two text messages sent from Green to Johnson, accusing her of being with another man.

Further investigation by Billings Police led to reviewing surveillance video from a neighbor's security camera. Court documents say a person who looks like Green is shown in the video carrying a very heavy object cradle style covered in a red blanket.

The video was dated September 14th the day Johnson was reported missing. Court documents say BPD investigators also observed Green on surveillance tape starting a small fire and placing a shovel toward the rear end of his pick up truck.

In the court documents law enforcement says they asked Green if he had anything to do with Johnson's death, Green replied 'absolutely not.'

The affidavit concludes that small stains on Green's vehicle were found and sent to the crime lab for testing. Results from those tests were compared to DNA sampled collected from Johnson's parents.