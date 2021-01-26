YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identifies the suspect in Tuesday's high-speed chase as 34-year-old Terry Allen Smith.

Smith is currently in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on several charges. Among those are three felonies and two misdemeanors, including felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and assault on a peace officer.

Sheriff Linder says the victim of Smith's attempted kidnapping is recovering from injuries she sustained during the assault.

The sheriff says the woman fought back and managed to escape when another person stepped in to help her get away from the suspect.

Linder says there was no connection between the victim and the suspect.

Smith was on parole at the time of his arrest, although it was not immediately clear what for. Smith has previous charges of theft and assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County, both dating back to 2008.

UPDATE: 1:41 p.m.

BILLINGS - We are receiving more information regarding the pursuit of an attempted abduction suspect in Billings Tuesday.

Yellowstone County Sergeant Spencer Wyse told Montana Right Now the incident began as an attempted abduction with strangulation in the Lockwood area.

Sergeant Wyse said there were no issues with oncoming traffic or other crashes caused during the pursuit.

The suspect has not been identified at this time and there is no threat to the public.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement pursued a suspect of an attempted abduction reported in the Lockwood area Tuesday.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post they learned the suspect was in a stolen vehicle from Billings.

YCSO wrote deputies located the suspected vehicle in Huntley not long after the attempted abduction occurred.

The suspect reportedly lead law enforcement on a chase on Interstate-94 where the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and tried to hit the vehicle into law enforcement vehicles, YCSO wrote.

YCSO continued law enforcement stopped the suspected vehicle with spike strips but the suspect ran away on foot near the Pompey’s Pillar exit.

Deputies arrested the suspect after a brief chase on foot.

We will update as more information becomes available.