BILLINGS, MT - Robert Knight Jr. was arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court Tuesday on Deliberate Homicide charges connected with the death of Kenneth Cobb.

According to court records Knight told police that Cobb was invited to stay with him for a few days prior to the shooting.

In the affidavit, Knight says Cobb and Cobb's girlfriend were staying at his home on 19th Street West to get around a court order.

In the affidavit Knight explains to police how Cobb and his girlfriend eventually began to argue.

Knight says at this time he had had a few drinks and had gone to bed.

In the affidavit Knight tells police that he grew tired of the fighting after Cobb came to him and claimed he had a broken nose before heading back downstairs to confront his girlfriend again.

Knight then told police he tried to call 9-1-1 but that Cobb disconnected the call.

The affidavit then goes into detail on how he confronted Cobb and told Cobb to leave, eventually grabbing a gun, loading the gun and then shooting Cobb.

Knight told detectives he then called 9-1-1 for help.

The affidavit states that Knight admitted to detectives that Cobb never threatened him.