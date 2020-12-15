BILLINGS, MT - The suspect in the December 6th homicide of Dacey Moore is identified in court documents as 17-year-old Xavier Charles.

According to charging documents, Charles was at the home on Wyoming Avenue on the morning of December 6th with several friends.

Neither Charles nor Moore lived at the residence and according to witness statements, adults at the home were not aware that Moore was in the home. One witness told police they believed Charles snuck Moore into the residence.

According to statements outlined in the charging documents the gun was collected the previous day by one of the juveniles who lived in the home.

The accounts outline that the juvenile claims to have cleared the chamber, but failed to remove the magazine before storing the gun.

Witnesses say that when that person left the room for a short time, he returned to find Charles with the gun.

One witness told police that Charles pointed the gun at Dacey Moore and that he heard Moore tell Charles she “didn't believe he would shoot her.”

Witnesses recounted the moments of panic by all in the room after the gun was fired.

That gunfire woke adults in the home who responded by calling 9-1-1.

Officers say that once they arrived on the scene Charles came forward and asked to be handcuffed expressing that he had killed Moore.

Officers recovered a single .45 caliber shell casing from the scene.

The gun was recovered from a garage.

Police later determined the gun was reported as stolen.

If convicted, Charles faces 10 to 100 years behind bars.