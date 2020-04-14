Suspect identified in Lazy KT Motel standoff

One man is in jail after Monday's standoff with the Billings Police Department at the Lazy KT Motel.

Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings PD says police responded to a weapons complaint at the Lazy KT. He says Scott Takesenemy, 33, of Billings barricaded himself in a room after police attempted to make contact. At that time, police believed there to be two people in the room.

Lt. Wooley says BPD Hostage Negotiation and SWAT also responded to the incident. He says the negotiation team's attempts to contact Takesenemy were unsuccessful with no responses.

Just before 5:30pm, Wooley says officers noticed Takesenemy was in a utility room on the other side of the motel and was actively barricading the room. He later went back up into the attic. Wooley says Takesenemy later fell or broke through the ceiling into an occupied motel room. At this time, SWAT forced entry into the room where there was an on-going "physical disturbance" between Takesenemy and the room's occupants. SWAT then took him into custody.

Wooley says a full evacuation and search of the motel's rooms, attic, and crawlspace areas were conducted for a possible second suspect. Wooley says after the search, it was determined there was not a second suspect.

Takesenemy was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and is now in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

He was arrested for a no bond warrant out of Wyoming and is charged with aggravated burglary, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

Lt. Wooley says there were no other injuries during the incident.