BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police identify 37-year-old George Bosick as the suspect in connection with a shooting at the Lazy KT Motel late Saturday night.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says a 38-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound when officers responded to the scene. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Wooley says Bosick was arrested for a 3rd partner family member assault offense, assault with a weapon, and other warrants.

Court documents show an arrest warrant was issued for Bosick on September 16th, 2020 for failure to appear on offenses of partner or family member assault and causing bodily injury to a partner or family member.

Wooley says the investigation of the incident at the Lazy KT is ongoing.