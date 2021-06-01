WASHINGTON, D.C. - Less than three months after hearing the case, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that tribal police officers are able to stop and search non-Natives on tribal lands on suspicion of a violation of state or federal law.

Justice Stephen Breyer delivered the opinion of the court.

Breyer said allowing a tribal police officer to stop and detain a potential offender temporarily so other state or federal authorities can be called will enhance public safety.

Cooley was arrested in 2016 by Indian Safety Officer James Saylor, after several guns and 356 grams of meth were found in his car during a traffic stop on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Lower courts granted a motion to suppress evidence collected at the scene, stating Officer Saylor did not have probable cause to search the vehicle or the authority to detain a non-Indian.

The Supreme Court ruling reverses the lower court's decision.

A copy of the opinion can be read below: