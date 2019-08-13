Supplemental feeding concerns at National Elk Refuge

Under threat of legal action, federal wildlife managers are pledging to start weaning elk this winter on the National Elk Refuge in Northwest Wyoming, off supplemental feeding.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has talked with Wyoming wildlife managers for about a dozen years about the feeding program, but the threat of litigation by the Earthjustice environmental group has forced the agency to act.

The group tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide, the federal agency will have a plan in place by the next feeding season, which typically begins in late January or early February.

Earthjustice contends the supplemental feeding increases the risk of spreading chronic wasting disease.