BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Art Museum's Summerfair is being moved from Pioneer Park to the MSU Billings campus.

The three-day event is one of the region's largest art fairs where more than 100 artists and vendors from across the country show off a wide variety of food and artwork including pottery, photography, artisan food and much more.

After last year’s festival went virtual due to the pandemic, the summer fair is coming back in person, but in a different location.

"Nothing has changed, the times will still be the same, the summer fair events will still run the same times, symphony in the park is running the same time, and we're still really close together, we're just down the street, so we hope that this will make it a much bigger and broader arts event for the week," said Bryan Knicely, the executive director of Yellowstone Art Museum.

The summerfair will begin June 25, running through June 27.