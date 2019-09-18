Student-built modular home sells at City College

News Release from MSU-B:

Last year, students in the construction and carpentry program of City College at Montana State University Billings built a modular home.

In August of this year, the modular was purchased by New Homes of the Future, a local Billings business, and will soon become someone’s place to call home. Proceeds from the sale of the modular will return to the construction and carpentry program to cover costs and fund future projects.

Students in the program this year were able to see the steps it takes to move the finished home from the building site at City College to New Homes of the Future on Sept. 10.

“We are working on several exciting projects for the coming year,” said Nedrow. “We are partnering with Collaborative Design Architects/Arch 406 in the design and construction of a tiny house, which is a new endeavor for the program.” Construction on this project will likely begin late this fall or spring.

Projects to benefit the MSU Billings campuses are currently in the planning and approval stages as well. The construction and carpentry program in collaboration with Chris Eagan, director of facilities services, looks to construct a storage shed at the chancellor’s residence this academic year.

Last spring, in addition to the modular home, students built a unique storage shed that will be finished and sold in the upcoming weeks. Two additional sheds that were used by the program in the past will also be repaired and sold in the near future as they transition to new projects and learning opportunities.

The future is bright for the construction and carpentry program, as they are also working with Vern Gagnon, department chair, in coordinating with various entities and programs including the MSUB Foundation in hopes of creating a larger sustainable project model for the program going forward.

Learn more about the student-built modular home project here.

For more information about the construction and carpentry program, contact Instructor of Construction Management David Nedrow at 406-247-3053 or david.nedrow@msubillings.edu.