Structure fire reported on Washington St.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure fire was reported on Washington St. in Billings.

The report is at 634 Washington St.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 2:45 pm Saturday, the acting battalion chief told KULR.

When they arrived on scene they reportedly saw smoke coming from the attic vents of the house.

The fire was knocked down and appeared to have started in the attic.

All occupants of the house were outside when crews arrived, and one was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A fire investigation is ongoing.