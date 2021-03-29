RED LODGE, Mont. - The people of Red Lodge are dealing with fallout from the high winds Monday.

Disaster and Emergency Services Deputy Fire Warden Tom Kohley says, since Sunday night they have been seeing wind speeds up to 67 mph.

Those winds have blown over signs, trees and also a hay shed over at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary.

“That is our hay shed that we store all the hay in for our bison. Came in to find it not only flipped over but impaled on some fence posts. We’re going to have to re-stock all of our hay and straw, haul it up to the main barn and figure out what we’re going to do with it for the rest of the season,” Gary Robson, Executive Director for the Sanctuary, said.

Robson is looking for volunteers to help tear down and move the shed, but with the strong winds they won't be starting the project until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can call the sanctuary at 406-446-1133 and ask for Gary Robson.