COLUMBUS, MT – Stillwater County reports the third COVID19 related death in an area resident and the first death from an outbreak associated with Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living Facility in Columbus.

The individual was in their 80’s and died in an out of county hospital.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the patient’s family, friends, and loved ones who are grieving the loss of this individual. This death weighs heavy on each of us and continues to be a stark reminder of the dangers of this disease.” stated Dr. Cody White, Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director.

Stillwater County Public Health wants to remind our community about the importance of staying at home when sick, washing hands frequently, social distancing measures, and using masks when in public spaces. Friends, families, and co-workers in our community must work together to protect each other and to protect our most vulnerable individuals.

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.