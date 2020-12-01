COLUMBUS, MT - Stillwater County reports another COVID-19 related death, bringing the county to seven total deaths.

The latest death was a man in his 70’s, who passed away from complications of COVID-19.

“Our county has been and continues to be affected by the rise in active numbers and deaths related to COVID-19. We are doing everything we can to work to fight this virus. Remember that this virus does not discriminate, and it can take anyone at any time. This is not the flu, it’s something far worse,” said Dr. Cody White, Stillwater County Public Health Medical Director. “Please wash your hands, wear a mask appropriately, stay home when you’re sick, and protect yourself and others.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.