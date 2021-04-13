Billings, Montana (April 13, 2021) – SCL Health has announced that Steve Loveless, President of SCL Health Montana and St. Vincent Healthcare, has made the decision to leave the organization.

He plans to pursue the next step in his professional journey and become an executive coach to support and grow business leaders in their roles. Loveless has been with SCL Health since 2012

and has played a major role in moving many important initiatives forward.

“We are very appreciative of Steve’s many talents and contributions to moving the Montana region to a region-based operating model,” states Mark Korth, SCL Health’s Chief Operating Officer of

Hospital Operations. “Steve has also done tremendous work improving quality and safety outcomes across the region and in earning and maintaining third-party recognition and accolades for all of our

Montana care sites.”

In addition to his health care commitments, Loveless has been active in the Billings community, serving with the Big Sky Economic Development board, Rotary International and the MSUB Health

Administration Program Advisory board. Korth emphasizes, “Our commitment to Billings and all of the communities we serve in Montana isn’t changing. We will remain actively involved at many

levels -- it’s core to our mission.”

The search for a new president for SCL Health Montana and St. Vincent Healthcare has started. As part of the leadership transition, Michael Skehan, the current Chief Operating Officer for SCL Health

Montana will serve as the interim president until a permanent replacement has been onboarded.

“I am honored to serve in this elevated role on an interim basis. We are a strong team with so many great associates and providers who are here to serve our patients,” said Skehan. “I look forward to

continuing St. Vincent Healthcare’s deep legacy of care and healing within our community and leading our teams across the state as we provide the very best experience to our patients.”

The final day that Steve Loveless will serve in his current position will be Friday, April 30, 2021.