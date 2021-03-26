BILLINGS, Mont. - Steve Loveless, St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana President released a statement Friday regarding Rocky Vista University.

You can read the entire statement below:

At the core of SCL Health St. Vincent Healthcare’s mission is to meet the healthcare needs of our community, especially in underserved and rural areas across this great state and in this region. In order to fulfill the essence of our mission we must help meet the growing and unmet demand for skilled medical professionals in Montana and northern Wyoming.

There has been tremendous public discussion recently of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). We are grateful and look forward to positive change in society as a result. SCL Health St. Vincent Healthcare has a zero tolerance for any form of discrimination and is steadfast in its commitment to addressing issues of human dignity. The principles of DEI have been fundamental elements of our ministry reflected in our mission and values, and deeply ingrained in our work by our Founders, the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

We take seriously the allegations that have been made towards a potential community partner and those working to address the provider shortage. In light of these recent concerns, we have met with our community leaders, our board of directors and the leadership of Rocky Vista University (RVU). We appreciate the transparent conversations that are taking place, the swift actions by RVU leadership, and are encouraged believing that the actions of a few are not representative of the values of the RVU organization. We will continue this discernment and look forward to our meetings with the RVU team in the coming days.

The need for skilled medical professionals in Montana and northern Wyoming is real. Ensuring we have an aligned and committed community partner to address the need is critical. St. Vincent Healthcare continues to support this potential community partner with the proposed Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings while we complete our internal discernment process.