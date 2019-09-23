"Steer-A-Year" comes to MSU

If you have some bovine, and want to do something good for up-and-coming ranchers, allow us to "Steer" you in the right direction.

The "Steer-A-Year" program at Montana State University is asking producers across Montana to donate steers, feed, or financial support for students to learn from in their courses. "Steer-A-Year" teaches every aspect of managing cattle, from feeding and raising the cattle, to learning about beef marketing and animal health.

At the end of the year, the steers are purchased by University Culinary Services.

For students, the project is very hands-on, giving some students their first chance to work personally with cattle. But it's not just students benefiting from experience.

Steer-A-Year program manager, Hannah DelCurto-Wyffels says, "I think producers support the program because they want to support the next generation of agriculturalists. And also, they get information back on their steers. We hope it's a win-win."

The ideal steers are 500-800 pounds, and already weaned, castrated, and dehorned.

If you're interested in donating your steer to the "Steer-A-Year" program, you can contact Hannah DelCurto-Wyffels by phone at 406 994-3752. And by email at Hannah.delcurto@montana.edu

She can help you arrange a time for the steer to be picked up and brought to Bozeman.