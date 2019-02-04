Statewide school delays and closures are in place due to severe weather.
All schools listed below are closed:
- Browning Public Schools
- Chief Dull Knife College
- Lame Deer Public Schools
All schools listed below are on a 2-hour delay:
Alberton
Arlee
Bonner Schools
Charlo
Corvallis
Darby
Dixon
Florence-Carlton
Frenchtown
Hot Springs
Lone Rock School
Marion
Olney/Bissell
Polson
- Rapelje
Ronan
Stevensville
St. Charles (Pryor)
St. Labre Catholic School (Ashland)
St. Ignatius
Superior
Schools listed below are on a 1-hour late start:
- Wyola School
Bus routes canceled for Monday, February 4th are:
- Bus 10
- Bus 16
- Bus 17
- Bus 15, 24 & 25