Statewide school delays and closures are in place due to severe weather.

All schools listed below are closed:

  • Browning Public Schools
  • Chief Dull Knife College
  • Lame Deer Public Schools

All schools listed below are on a 2-hour delay:

  • Alberton

  • Arlee

  • Bonner Schools

  • Charlo

  • Corvallis

  • Darby

  • Dixon

  • Florence-Carlton

  • Frenchtown

  • Hot Springs

  • Lone Rock School

  • Marion

  • Olney/Bissell

  • Polson

  • Rapelje

  • Ronan

  • Stevensville

  • St. Charles (Pryor)

  • St. Labre Catholic School (Ashland)

  • St. Ignatius

  • Superior

Schools listed below are on a 1-hour late start:

  • Wyola School

Bus routes canceled for Monday, February 4th are: 

  • Bus 10
  • Bus 16
  • Bus 17
  • Bus 15, 24 & 25

