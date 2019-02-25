Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...YELLOWSTONE, SOUTHERN BIG HORN, EASTERN CARBON AND NORTHERN BIG HORN. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOWY ROADS AND POOR VISIBILITY. EXPECT WIND CHILLS OF 15 TO 25 BELOW ZERO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&