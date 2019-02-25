snow

Western Montana:

  • Columbia Falls School District CLOSED
  • Corvallis School District #1 CLOSED
  • Darby School District CLOSED
  • Florence School District 10 a.m. start
  • Lone Rock School 2-hour delay
  • Stevensville Schools 2-hour delay

Eastern Montana:

  • Bitterroot on a delayed start due to a power outage
  • Beartooth on a delayed start due to a power outage
  • Castle Rock on a delay due to a power outage
  • Colstrip Public Schools 2-hour delay
  • Custer Schools CLOSED
  • Medicine Crow on a delayed start due to a power outage
  • Pioneer School CLOSED
  • Pryor School District 11 a.m. start
  • Shepherd School CLOSED
  • Skyview on a delay due to a power outage
  • St. Charles Mission School (Pryor) 2-hour delay
  • St. Labre Catholic School (Ashland) 2-hour delay

