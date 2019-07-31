State's fire fund nearly doubles

Governor Steve Bullock announces Montana's fire fund nearly doubled heading into wildfire season.

The Governor says the fire fund is 66.5 million dollars, up from 36 million.

Bullock says the money will help protect firefighters and Montana Communities when fire strikes.

State agencies finished the fiscal year under budget, which allows for a $30 million transfer into the fire suppression fund, almost doubling the amount of money available.

In 2013, Governor Bullock proposed and passed House Bill 354 that changes the way wildfires are paid for by the state.