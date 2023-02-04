State leaders sound off over Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana

BILLINGS, MT- Another Chinese balloon is being reported over Latin America.

An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China.

Late Friday a woman in Billings posted a video to Twitter of what she says was an explosion after witnessing jets flying over her home. The video has millions of views and has trended worldwide.

Senator Steve Danes says at this moment in time there’s been no confirmation of an explosion over the state or City of Billings. He received this confirmation following a conversation with the governor.

Early last week State Senator Kenneth Bogner put forth legislation over concern of foreign adversarial governments like China purchasing agricultural land in the state of Montana.

Bogner says following this weeks security threat he will work to expedite the legislation through the state house.