HELENA, MT- The political scape in the state of Montana has been ever evolving, at the start of the week we saw multiple big names in the state republican party announce that they have their eyes on the district two congressional seat.

That is a seat that is currently held by Congressman Matt Rosendale, and there has been much speculation that he could run for senate.

Now as the week approaches a close, the speculation and the conversation about Congressman Matt Rosendale running for senate picks up more attention.

Late Thursday afternoon 39 state legislative leaders drafted and signed the letter supporting the Congressman, encouraging him to run for senate.

The letter outlines that the lawmakers believe that the Congressman is a proven conservative leader that has fought the status quo in Washington D.C. going on to add, “[we need] someone unafraid to defy the Mitch McConnell establishment."

Earlier in the week the Congressman made a statement about a potential run, saying that the voters of Montana will make the choice in the election, “not Mitch McConnell and the DC cartel.”

Its worth noting that back during Rosendale's unsuccessful 2018 bid for senate, Rosendale did not openly oppose Mitch McConnell.

It should also be noted that today Tim Sheehy picked up the endorsement of former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, Sheehy has an impressive list of endorsements that includes Sen. Steve Daines, Gov. Gianforte, and Congressman Ryan Zinke.