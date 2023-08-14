State auditor Troy Downing announces possible consideration for congressional run

HELENA, MT- Early Monday morning Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen announced she has launched an exploratory committee for a run for Congress in the state's second district, which has now prompted Troy Downing to announce he’s considering running.
Downing who is the Commissioner of Securities & Insurance, a position previously held by Congressman Matt Rosendale posted to Twitter:
“Matt Rosendale is a conservative champion. He has brought Montana values to Washington DC and never flinched in our mission to drain the swamp and hold the Biden administration accountable. I am focused on doing the job the great people of Montana elected me to do. If Congressman Rosendale decides to pursue the US Senate seat, I will discuss with my family and prayerful consideration running for the second congressional district.”
Downing served in the US Air Force in the war in Afghanistan and is a well-known businessman turned politician.
During the pandemic, Downing turned his distilling business into hand sanitizer stations producing thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer for the state of Montana.
