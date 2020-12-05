2020 has changed so much, one thing that is very different this year is the holiday shows.

Normally, Stars on Ice would take the country by storm, showcasing Team USA's best skaters but this year they cant.

So they are going online for free -- you can find out what they have been doing during the past year, as well as their plans for the upcoming holiday season and the new year!

They are calling it Stars on Ice – Home for the Holidays, everyone from Nathan Chen to Meryl Davis and Charlie White will take part.

You can follow this link for more.