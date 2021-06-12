BILLINGS, Mont. - Pompeys Pillar National Monument is holding a free Star Party on June 18.

Participants can enjoy stargazing with rangers, an astrophotography presentation, bat presentation, and learn how to preserve and protect dark skies a release from the Bureau of Land Management says.

The Star Party will be Friday, June 18 from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Activities include:

Naked eye star gazing with a ranger

Observing the sky through telescopes

An astrophotography presentation

Observing moths with a ranger

A bat ranger program

Citizen science

Learning why and how to preserve and protect dark skies

If you would like to attend you are asked to bring a flashlight (one with a red light if you have one), insect repellent, warm clothes and a folding chair or blanket.

For more information, you can contact Pompeys Pillar National Monument at 406-875-2400.