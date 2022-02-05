LIVINGSTON, MT- The Starbucks Coffee Corporation is looking to move into Livingston, Montana.

According to business leaders in the area, the corporation is looking at the old Arbys building on Park Street.

The Livingston Business Improvement District says they understand why tourists would like it but say it would be bad for the city and the small business across the area.

The closest Starbucks to Livingston is in Bozeman. Within the same parking lot, Starbucks is looking to invest in, is also a coffee stand called Coffee Creek Espresso.

"Livingston has a wealth of locally-owned small coffee shops and kiosks that not only fuel the community with caffeine and tasty treats but serve as community social hubs; many of the most vibrant conversations in town take place in our coffee shops,” Kris King, Executive Director, Historic Downtown Livingston Business Improvement District, and Explore Livingston Montana Coalition said.

King went on to say local businesses support causes 250% more for the town than corporations, pointing out that when you shop local, your dollar has quadruple the effect on Livingston's economy than when you shop through corporations.

“When you buy your coffee at an independent small business you create jobs, maintain our town's historic downtown charm, get superior service, and have access to unique goods. We are saddened to learn of plans for a Starbucks to go into the old Arby's space near exit 333, when there are already so many independent coffee shop options, including one in the same parking lot as the planned Starbucks location,” King said.

A change.org petition has been started and has over 200 signatures.

The petition reads:

Livingston, MT is unique for its abundance of small businesses that make up our strong community. Larger franchises such as Starbucks diminish our small town's character and take business away from other locally-owned coffee shops in town. Help us say no to a Starbucks in Livingston by signing the petition below.

One signature against the corporation reads “This town doesn’t need a corporate Starbucks. We have many wonderful local coffee kiosks that need our support instead.”

“We'd prefer to not have a Starbucks move to our town, but if it does, we encourage locals and visitors alike to continue to support small locally-owned coffee shops and businesses,” King said.

This webcopy will be updated as more comes out.