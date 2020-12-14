BILLINGS, MT - St. Vincent Healthcare says they have received their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, December 14th.

The hospital shared this statement:

We will prioritize administration of the vaccine in accordance with federal and state-approved guidelines. Ultimately, our goal will be to vaccinate as many of our healthcare workers as possible, and because we anticipate our initial quantities of the vaccine will be limited, our initial efforts, as directed by state and federal authorities, will primarily focus on vaccinating our frontline staff to ensure our healthcare providers can continue to serve and provide care to our patients.

Administration of the vaccine will begin tomorrow, December 15th.