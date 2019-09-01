31st annual Great Montana Sheep Drive held in Reed Point

The 31st annual Great Montana Sheep Drive took place early Sunday in Reed Point.

The sheep drive is a Labor Day staple for the town of Reed Point and attracts patrons from all around the state.

The sheep drive is an all day affair and featured a classic car show, games, music and of course the running of the sheep.

However, today's running did not go quite as planned as the sheep escaped through the side barricade but that did not stop patrons from enjoying their time at the drive.

Attendee Erin Hayden says, "We just came down here to have a good time on the bikes and it's been an awesome time, checking out the vendors probably maybe having a drink and enjoying the rest of the day in Reed Point."

The sheep drive began in Reed Point in 1989 in an attempt to compete with a large cattle drive taking place the same day in Roundup and has been a Reed Point tradition ever since.