Speed Safety Campaign reminding drivers to slow down

BILINGS - With three fatal crashes in Montana this weekend, and one of those happening in Billings, it's a good time to remind folks to drive carefully and respect all speed limits.

The Montana Highway Patrol is included in the Western States Safety Coalition which will participate in a Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign. The Wyoming Highway Patrol will also be taking part in the safety campaign, raising awareness for the dangers of speeding.

WHP noticed a trend of fewer drivers on the roads during the pandemic in 2020, but a 29% increase of citations to drivers speeding over 100 miles per hour.

We spoke with Captain David Wagener of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who says these statistic show him people need to slow down and give themselves more time to get where they're going.

"It's very impactful when you have to see the carnage that can happen from a crash where someone is doing in excess of 100 miles per hour, and the injuries that people sustain as well as the fatalities that take place in those crashes as well," Captain Wagener said.

The Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign will take place from June 25 through June 27.