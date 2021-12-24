BILLINGS, Mont. - South Frontage Rd. between Intermountain St. and Arlington Ave. SW is back open after a crash early Friday morning.

Billings Police Department (BPD) reported a serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the area around 1:00 am Friday.

The road was blocking South Frontage Rd. between Intermountain St. and Arlington Ave. SW.

People were asked to avoid the area due to the road closure.

BPD reported South Frontage Rd. was reopened at 5:18 am.

At this time the conditions of those involved are unknown, however, the Incident Report Map shows a report of a “motor vehicle crash - fatality” in the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.