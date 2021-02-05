Snow and bitter cold across the state of Montana with difficult travel conditions ahead

Winter weather slamming the state of Montana Friday and into the weekend.

In western Montana, light snow is covering roadways and creating slick conditions for commuters. Much of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches Flathead Valley and 3 to 10 inches elsewhere. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches possible in the Flathead Valley, 6 to 12 inches elsewhere with up to 16inches in the high country. East winds could gust as high as 40 mph could create near whiteout conditions along US-2. Some of the areas being impacted by these severe conditions are Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.

In central Montana, drivers should expect blowing snow and treacherous travel. Along the Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Northern Rocky Mountain Front, we'll see total snow accumulations of 10 to14 inches at lower elevations and around 2 feet in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbiteon exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

In south-central Montana, travel will become very difficult with slick and snow covered roads, localized blowing snow, and areas of poor visibility. This includes travel on I-90 and I-94. Difficult travel conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes today. Expect wind chills to fall well below zero this weekend, which could cause frostbite. Periods of lighter snow may linger through Monday.