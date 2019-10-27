Did you know, tow truck drivers are first responders like police, fire and EMS?

And did you know, being a tow truck driver is the deadliest profession in the U.S.?

On average, one tow truck driver is killed every 6 days.

In the Dillard's parking lot at Rimrock Mall the community comes together to remind commuters to slow down when they see flashing lights on the side of the road.

Local heroes gathered from 1-5PM where tow trucks were parked and drivers helped raise awareness to these un-sung first responders.