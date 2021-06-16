HARDIN, Mont. - A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Big Horn County.

On Tuesday, June 15, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) received confirmation of the third case of terrestrial (non-bat) rabies in the state this year according to the MDOL.

The rabies-infected skunk was in Big Horn County and was submitted for testing after it was found acting aggressively toward an individual near their home.

A 60-day county-wide quarantine has been issued by the MDOL for dogs, cats and ferrets that are not currently vaccinated for rabies.

The quarantine is in effect from Tuesday, June 15th until Saturday, August 14th. Animals past-due for a rabies vaccine booster, animals that are not 28-days past the date of first vaccine administration, and animals that have never been vaccinated are all subject to the quarantine.

“This is yet another reminder that rabies is present in Montana wildlife populations,” says Dr. Anna Forseth with the Department of Livestock. “This may be the beginning of an active rabies season and we are asking pet owners to make sure their animals are properly vaccinated.”