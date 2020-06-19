BILLINGS, MT - Billings Police Officers are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting from Thursday night involving members of the United States Marshals (USM) Montana Violent Offender Task Force.

Lt. Brandon Wooley says members of the MVOTF had attempted to arrest a 19-year-old Billings man, for a valid arrest warrant out of Colorado for Deliberate Homicide.

During the arrest the 19-year-old male exchanged gun fire with members of the task force.

The 19-year-old man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Wooley says no members of the task force were injured in the exchange of gunfire. There were no other reported injuries.

Wooley says that investigators believe six members of the USM MVOTF fired their weapons and all six are Federal Officers with the US Marshals Service.

The BPD Investigations Division is taking the lead in conducting the investigation into the shooting. No BPD officers were involved.

Wooley says BPD will not be releasing the identity of the Federal Officers involved at this time.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Coroner as standard procedure.

Questions about the status of those involved in the shooting are being directed to the US Marshals office.

This is a developing story.