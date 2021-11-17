BILLINGS, Mont. - Signs and structures at the Sundance Lodge Recreation Area were recently vandalized.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)- Montana/Dakotas Billings Filed Office is looking for information regarding vandalism.

“Removing and repairing the damage from person(s) who spray-painted signs and structures is both time-consuming and expensive,” the BLM wrote. “YOUR Public Lands deserve better.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Billings Field Office at 406-896-5013.