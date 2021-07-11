BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Officers have located the suspect involved in an incident regarding multiple shots fired at two cars early Sunday morning.

According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), shots were fired in the 1300 block of Industrial Ave around 1:42 am Sunday.

The suspect fired numerous rounds at two cars in the area. Nobody was injured, however, both cars were occupied.

BPD reports a male suspect fled the scene in a silver car.

Sunday afternoon the suspect was cornered and arrested without the use of force.

The suspect has been charged with multiple felonies and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.