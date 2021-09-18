FORSYTH, Mont. - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man with early onset dementia who was last seen around August 31st.

The sheriff's office says Jeffrey "Jeff" Horton is known to frequent the fishing access sites in and around Forsyth, and was last seen around the same area.

In a Facebook post from early September, they also say Horton no longer has the mustache he is pictured with.

Deputies investigating the disappearance have been following up on leads and are asking the public for any and all information on his possible whereabouts. Call county dispatch (406)346-2715 with information.

