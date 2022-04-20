UPDATE: APRIL 21 AT 8:12 A.M.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the two victims who were killed in the fire at Honest Tom's Saloon & Casino in Carbon County Wednesday.

The victims are John Ahles, 33, and Marla Murray, 71--both were from Bridger.

The Carbon County sheriff said in a release Murray was an employees who was working at the time of the fire, and Ahles was a customer.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

BRIDGER - Multiple agencies are investigating a fire that left two people dead in Carbon County.

Not many details are available right now, but Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says the fire took place at Honest Tom's Saloon & Casino.

The Sheriff's Office, Bridger Police Department, Bridger Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

We have a reporter enroute to the scene and will share more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.