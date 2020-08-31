BILLINGS - Yellowstone County deputies responded to a report of human remains found in the Yellowstone River Saturday, Aug. 22.

According to a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a hunter reported he found human remains in a channel of the Yellowstone river at approximately 2:15 p.m. YCSO's release says when deputies arrived, they located and recovered the "badly decomposed" remains, and brought them to the State Forensic lab morgue in Billings.

YCSO's release says according to an autopsy conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 25, there were no clear signs of foul play. YCSO says the person had been deceased for several days before they were found. YCSO says lab reports are not available at this time.

The YCSO says the body was identified as Anthony Pedigo, 18, of Billings, and was reported missing Aug. 7 to YCSO.

YCSO stated the following in their release:

"Due to information our office had received shortly after the body was discovered, we decided not to release any information about the discovery at that time. It has since been determined that the information we received earlier, was not related to this incident."

YCSO's investigation on the incident is ongoing and they are asking the public for information on establishing Pedigo's contacts from the past month.

YCSO asks anyone with information to call them at 406-256-2929.