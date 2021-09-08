UPDATE: SEPT. 8 AT 1:41 P.M.

An update from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office says Weigel owned property near the crash site but had lived in Billings for the last few years.

At this time it is unknown when the crash happened, however, evidence reportedly indicates the vehicle had been in the water for several weeks.

UPDATE: SEPT. 8 AT 12:22 P.M.

Law enforcement has identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle in the Bartlett Ditch Saturday.

The man was identified as Donald Weigel, 73.

A release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office said a property owner found Weigel's car upside down in the ditch Saturday evening, and the autopsy verified he drowned after his car crashed and flipped over in the ditch after driving through a pasture.

FROMBERG, Mont. - A body was found in a vehicle that the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says appeared to have been in a ditch for some time.

The sheriff’s office reports a citizen called dispatch before 7:00 pm on Sept. 4 after finding a vehicle upside down in an irrigation ditch.

Deputies responded to the area and it was reportedly apparent the vehicle had been there for some time.

After getting into the water to investigate further, law enforcement found a body in the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered from the ditch Sunday morning by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office with help from Montana Highway Patrol and Carbon Towing.

At this time a crash investigation and death investigation are ongoing.