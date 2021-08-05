SHEPHERD, Mont. - A restaurant owner in Shepherd has been charged in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

A release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) says Michael Eugene Bolte, 70, of Shepherd, owner of the Feedlot Steakhouse, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with wire fraud and with engaging in transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

According to the DOJ, Bolte is accused of using funds from a COVID-19 relief loan for personal benefit, including buying classic cars.

Bolte is accused of devising a scheme to defraud the SBA by falsely certifying that loan proceeds were to be used as working capital for the business from April 1, 2020, to about March 4, 2021.

The indictment alleges that about $75,000 of loan proceeds were used for Bolte’s own benefit.

“The indictment includes a criminal forfeiture in which if convicted, Bolte would forfeit to the United States any real and personal property derived from the offense,” the DOJ release reads. “Property to be forfeited includes four classic cars -- a 1916 Studebaker, a 1929 Franklin, a 1939 Ford Deluxe and a 1941 Ford Super Deluxe.”

If convicted of the most serious crime, Bolte faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.