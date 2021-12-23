'Share the Warmth' blanket drive in need of donations

BILLINGS, Mont. - Time is running out to keep families in need warm this winter.

KULR 8 teamed up with Mattress King for this year's 'Share the Warmth' blanket drive.

With a little more than a week originally left in the collection period, much is still needed.

Mattress King general manager, Tashina Recanati says there are usually two hundred to three hundred blankets donated by this point in the season.

However, this year, it’s at only half that, at about 100.

With another cold snap expected this weekend, there’s an extra need for more blankets.

Recanati said Mattress King works with several area charities in need of blankets they don’t have right now. The quilts, fleeces, and other blankets donated go to local non-profits and shelters.

"We've never had them-the different organizations reach out to us and say, 'Hey, are you bringing your blankets over? And this year we've had a couple calls, like 'Hey, we haven't seen you.' I know, we're trying," Recanati said.

Mattress King extended the collection through January, as the need doesn't end with the holidays.

People can still bring in blankets to either of the two Billings or Bozeman's Mattress King locations.

Mattress King says they will continue to collect blankets as long as people keep bringing them, and people keep needing them, which right now people definitely do.