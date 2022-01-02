MONTANA - Three schools in southeastern Montana are reporting they will not have any students in their classrooms tomorrow due to burst pipes.

Shepherd Schools, Lodge Grass Schools, and Northern Cheyenne schools have all reported burst pipes.

Shepherd schools say school will resume on Tuesday if repairs go as planned.

Lodge Grass Schools are moving to remote learning for the day, and ask students to check in with teachers and complete assignments through their Google Classroom.

Northern Cheyenne Schools have only said there will be no school tomorrow, and gave no estimate on repairs or when students can return.

Right now, there's no indication as to the cause of the same issue in all three schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.