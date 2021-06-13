RED LODGE, Mont. - Several agencies are responding to a fire in Robertson Draw by the Wyoming border.

Red Lodge Fire, Belfry Fire, Bridger Fire and the Forest Service are responding to the fire according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire was reported around 3:30 pm Sunday and is burning about 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyoming.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is about 50 acres in size and is burning in predominantly sagebrush and grass.

Engines and firefighters from the Forest Service and Bridger, Belfry and Red Lodge Fire Departments are on scene.

Chad Tuss is the current Incident Commander and a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered.

There are no structures threatened by the fire at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.